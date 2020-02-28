

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canada's largest stock index flirted with correction territory after plunging for a sixth-straight day, capping off its worst week since the global financial crisis of 2008.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down as much as 821 points Friday and closed down 454.39 points at 16,263.05.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 357.28 points at 25,409.36. The S&P 500 index was down 24.55 points at 2,954.21, while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.89 of a point at 8,567.37.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.47 cents US, the lowest level since June, compared with an average of 74.84 cents US on Thursday.

The April crude contract was down US$2.33 at US$44.76 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 6.8 cents at US$1.68 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$75.80 at US$1,566.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 3.15 cents at US$2.54 pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2020.