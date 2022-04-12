Local transit agencies in Toronto say they are stepping up security as a precaution in the wake of a shooting on New York City’s subway system.

Speaking with CP24 Tuesday afternoon, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said the transit agency will be adding security staff as an assurance.

“It’s about giving people the assurance that the TTC is safe,” Green said.

At least 10 people were shot Monday morning after a gunman in a construction vest set off a smoke canister and opened fire on a subway train in Brooklyn. The motive for the attack is not yet clear.

Green said the TTC is sending best wishes to the victims of the attack and added that it is a "difficult day" for anyone riding transit.

“If you're riding public transit today, whether it be the TTC or another system, you're thinking about what happened in New York,” Green said. “So as a way to show people that we are there — we’re always out there — but on a day like today, just to remind them that we are there, we’ll have some extra transit special constables that will be out on the system.”

Green added that the TTC has an "excellent" working relationship with Toronto police and has been adding more cameras on its properties, as well as increasing the number of staff circulating in stations.

He also reminded riders that if they notice anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, they should report it immediately to a uniformed TTC staff member.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the provincial transit agency will also be adding more special constables on its systems in light of the shooting.