The TTC is set to hold an emergency board meeting Friday as it continues to recover a week after a ransomware attack wreaked havoc on some of its internal and customer-facing systems.

The TTC confirmed Thursday that some users are still experiencing difficulty booking trips on Wheel-Trans and that some internal systems such as email, remain affected by the attack.

TTC Spokesperson Stuart Green told CP24.com that an issue is affecting bookings with some web browsers and that IT staff are working to address it.

The online booking system was restored for most users on Tuesday. It was knocked offline by the hackers on Friday, leaving many scrambling to make alternate plans for travel and waiting for hours to try and book trips by phone.

In a ransomware attack, hackers typically take control of the target organization’s computers and lock them down until the organization agrees to pay a ransom to release the systems.

Green said Thursday there was “no update” on whether the TTC had paid the hackers to restore some systems.

Most of the emergency board meeting scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday is expected to take place in private as the board considers a confidential report on the Oct. 28 cyberattack.

Ransomware attacks have become more frequent in recent years, with hackers targeting businesses and critical infrastructure such as hospitals.