

The Canadian Press





Toronto's transit agency says it has issued warnings to a pair of accordion players who have been performing the summer hit "Despacito" while appearing on subway trains throughout the city.

The two men have been spotted by commuters on various stretches of the subway system and videos of their performances have been circulating on social media.

The reaction to the busking is divided, with some online expressing their dislike, while others applaud the men for the entertainment during their commute.

The Toronto Transit Commission says transit enforcement officers came across the men a couple of times earlier this month and have issued them warnings.

Spokesman Stuart Green says the TTC hasn't received any officials complaints, but the agency has been monitoring the reaction online.

Green says if the men, who he identified as brothers, are spotted again, they could be fined.

"We have a TTC subway musicians' program -- auditions of which are actually open right now," Green says. "So if these guys are interested, they can apply to get a three-year licence to legally perform in the TTC system and earn some money at the same time."

He says that transit customers "have the right to enjoy a relatively peaceful ride," adding a common complaint is people playing their music too loudly without headphones.

Meanwhile, one transit rider recently tweeted, "thank you accordion man on the subway for making this rainy commute home a little more entertaining."

Another tweeted, "I'm getting a little tired of this Despacito accordion player riding the subway. Nothing fails to sour me faster."

"Despacito" became the most viewed clip of all-time on YouTube last summer and the most-streamed track of all-time.

However, the record-breaking video does not include the popular remix with Canadian pop star Justin Bieber.