People who take and operate the TTC now have more ways to report safety or security concerns.

On Tuesday, the city’s public transit agency launched two new options for riders and employees to let TTC Transit Control knew about issues they may be experiencing.

People can now text a tip to the TTC by messaging 647-496-1940.

They can also now can fill out a web form at ttc.ca.

These new reporting options are in addition to the service’s free SafeTTC app, which allows customers to discreetly report safety concerns or suspicious activity within the system. The app allows users report a problem directly to the TTC's Transit Control Centre by sending text, photos, or videos of an incident.

“These new methods provide additional options for customers to report any suspicious or concerning activity on the system,” TTC Chair Jon Burnside said in a press release.

“The TTC is constantly looking at ways to improve customer and employee safety, and will continue to put measures in place to make the system even safer for everyone.”

The new safety measures come one day after Toronto police announced they would be ending extra patrols of TTC properties. In January, 80 police officers were deployed to the system following a rash of violent incidents.

In a post on its website, the TTC outlined the various measures the agency has taken to increase safety and security on the transit system, including increasing the number of Streets to Homes workers in the system, ensuring a more visible management and staff presence throughout the network, improving and adding cameras in all stations and on all vehicles, and having Designated Waiting Areas on every subway platform, with recently-upgraded and easier-to-use two-way communications systems that link directly to TTC staff.

More than 20 Community Safety Ambassadors from the City of Toronto’s Community Safety Team have also been deployed in the system.

The TTC has also said that more than 50 security guards who have “daily experience dealing with under housed people in crisis” and are trained in mental heath first aid, overdose prevention, recognition and response training, and non-violent crisis intervention will also temporarily working in stations and vehicles.

Earlier this year, Metrolinx also launched new safety reporting measures for GO train and UP Express customers. Riders can text “HELP” to 77777 and a member of Metrolinx’s Customer Protective Services team will respond within 90 seconds. They can also reach the team by phone at 1-877-297-0642.