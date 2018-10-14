

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The TTC is appealing to the public for help tracking down the owner of a dog who hid under a bus after being hit by a car in Scarborough early this morning.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said the dog was hit in the area of Warden and Eglinton avenues at around 12:30 a.m.

“The car did stay, tried to help the dog. The dog, though, injured and afraid, ran under a nearby bus that was servicing a stop and sort of stayed there,” Ross said. “The operator called it in. A supervisor showed up and police and animal control and we were all able to coax that dog out from under the bus and get (it) to a vet.”

The dog sustained some injuries to its leg but is going to be OK, Ross noted.

Ross could not confirm the animal’s gender but said it is a large-breed dog who appears to be some type of Husky mix.

Ross said the dog wasn’t wearing a collar or tags and no micro-chip was found.

“(It) may have snuck out of (its) yard and went for a little wander and got lost,” he said.

“If it is your dog or if you know who the animal might be contact animal control.”