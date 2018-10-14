TTC searching for owner of dog who hid under bus after being struck by car
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, October 14, 2018 10:12AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 14, 2018 10:27AM EDT
The TTC is appealing to the public for help tracking down the owner of a dog who hid under a bus after being hit by a car in Scarborough early this morning.
TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said the dog was hit in the area of Warden and Eglinton avenues at around 12:30 a.m.
“The car did stay, tried to help the dog. The dog, though, injured and afraid, ran under a nearby bus that was servicing a stop and sort of stayed there,” Ross said. “The operator called it in. A supervisor showed up and police and animal control and we were all able to coax that dog out from under the bus and get (it) to a vet.”
The dog sustained some injuries to its leg but is going to be OK, Ross noted.
Ross could not confirm the animal’s gender but said it is a large-breed dog who appears to be some type of Husky mix.
Ross said the dog wasn’t wearing a collar or tags and no micro-chip was found.
“(It) may have snuck out of (its) yard and went for a little wander and got lost,” he said.
“If it is your dog or if you know who the animal might be contact animal control.”
This sweet dog was struck by a car last night near Eglinton and Warden. Injured and afraid, he took refuge under one of our buses. Thanks to our operator, supervisor, police and Toronto Animal Contol he was safely coaxed out and taken to a vet. No collar or microchip. Know him? pic.twitter.com/uk2HnTsEdm— Brad Ross (@bradTTC) October 14, 2018