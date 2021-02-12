The TTC says that it will restore “nearly all” of its express routes and deploy an additional 60 buses to service secondary schools once in-person classes resume across Toronto next week.

Public schools in Toronto are set to reopen on Tuesday, nearly two months after they closed for the holiday break.

In a news release, the TTC said that it is taking steps to prepare for what is expected to be an increase in ridership that will accompany the resumption of in-person classes.

It says that it is will have “demand-responsive buses to supplement scheduled service” and will also add staff to some stations frequented by students to “monitor for crowding and ensure safety for all customers.”

The TTC also (remove) says that it is also “working closely with school boards to understand student enrollment as well as start and dismissal times” so that it can best deploy the 60 additional buses.

"We are ready and well-prepared to welcome students back to the TTC as they travel to and from school," TTC CEO Rick Leary said in the release. "We continue to perform additional and thorough cleaning of our vehicles, provide easy access to hand sanitizer and free masks, and deploy service where it is needed most."

TTC ridership had declined by 80 to 85 per cent at the height of the first wave of the pandemic but was beginning to gradually increase this fall prior to the implementation of a stay-at-home order in January.