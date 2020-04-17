The TTC will be distributing masks to bus operators this weekend after the transit agency received its first shipment of masks on Friday.

“This weekend, bus operators will receive two masks each to start along with their gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. All operators will be supplied with masks in a phased approach and are optional to wear,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said in a tweet Friday evening.

1/3 We have received the first shipment of multi-use disposable polypropylene masks – washable up to three times. We have 15,000 now with another 10,000 arriving Monday. Another 75,000 of these masks will be coming over the next three weeks. pic.twitter.com/FOiVpH4W2y — TTCStuart (@TTCStuart) April 17, 2020

Green said 15,000 multi-use disposable polypropylene masks, which are washable up to three times, arrived on Friday. An additional 10,000 masks will come on Monday, and another 75,000 masks will be shipped over the next three weeks.

He said the masks are intended as an interim measure while the transit agency makes reusable cloth masks.

The news comes a few days after more than three dozen bus operators at its Queensway and Wilson Division walked off the job due to the lack of masks. TTC employees have so far been given hand sanitizers and gloves.

The Ministry of Labour reviewed the action and said the refusals “did not meet the conditions for a work refusal,” Green said Thursday.

As of Friday, TTC said 21 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases include three Wheel-Trans operators, five bus operators, three subway operators, a bus mechanic, a bus technician, a station collector, a streetcar operator, a staff member from Station Services, a waste management operator, a bus maintenance garage coach, a foreperson in building services, a general body repairperson painter, and a bus maintenance service person.