

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The TTC is installing floor decals on the southbound platform at St. George Station in an attempt to improve the flow of passengers during busy travel times.

The initiative comes after the TTC installed the decals on the southbound platform at Bloor-Yonge station back in April as part of a pilot project.

“When customers on the platform have a better idea of where to stand, they are able to board and exit trains more efficiently,” the TTC said in a press release issued Wednesday. “With the TTC's new automated signaling system in place at St George, trains will stop in the same spot every time, ensuring the doors and decals are in line.”

The TTC said that the pilot project at Bloor-Yonge Station has already proved effective at improving “customer flow on and off subway trains,” thereby reducing crowding.

The TTC says that the decals will run the entire length of the southbound platform at St. George Station with the doors nearest accessible seating being marked in blue for customers with mobility devices, strollers and luggage.