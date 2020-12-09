The TTC is retraining some subway and streetcar operators to drive buses as part of a wider effort to shift resources from downtown routes that have seen their ridership plummet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ridership across the transit system remains at only 32 per cent of pre-pandemic levels but on bus routes it is between 40 and 45 per cent.

That disparity has meant that some bus routes in the city’s inner suburbs, where there is a higher prevalence of essential workers, have remained crowded amid the pandemic despite the TTCs best efforts. Meanwhile routes that mostly serve downtown office workers, many of whom are now working from home, are often empty or close to it.

At a briefing at city hall on Wednesday afternoon, Mayor John Tory said that the city is now working with the TTC to make sure that there are “extra buses to ensure physical distancing on busy routes” in hotspot neighboruhoods where higher rates of infection have been observed.

He said that as part of that an unprecedented effort is now underway to retrain subway and streetcar operators over the next two months so that they can be reassigned to other parts of the city.

The TTC is also restoring express bus service along several busy corridors, such as Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue East.

“We are adding extra buses to ensure greater physical distancing on busy routes. We know this won’t always be possible at the busiest times of the day and that is why we brought in the mandatory mask rule on the TTC but we are working to get as many buses as possible on the busiest bus routes,” Tory said.

The TTC temporarily furloughed hundreds of operators in April as ridership declined by 85 to 90 per cent amid the various lockdown orders that accompanied the first wave of the pandemic

The workers were, however, all brought back by November once ridership started to slowly increase.

Speaking with reporters, Tory said that the TTC is now actually delivering more service on some busy bus routes than it was prior to the beginning of the pandemic in March in an effort to improve physical distancing.

Those routes include 36 Finch West, 35 Jane, 102 Markham, 54 Lawrence East, 29 Dufferin and 41 Keele.

“Mr. (Rick) Leary (The TTC’s CEO) assure assures me that the TTC will continue in 2021 to closely monitor ridership on a daily basis and adjust service where needed as often as we possibly can,” Tory said. “But the message has been received and it is all hands on deck. So much so that the TTC is actually retraining subway and streetcar drivers who have not previously been trained on how to drive a bus.”