Two adults and three children are dead and another person is in hospital after a fire tore through a home in Brampton early on Monday morning.

Peel Regional Police say emergency crews were called to a home on Conestoga Drive, near Sutter Avenue, in the Kennedy Road and Sandalwood Parkway East area, at 1:57 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Brampton Fire Chief Bill Boyes said the fire eventually reached three alarms and crews faced thick smoke and heavy flames on arrival.

They managed to pull five people from the house but all were later pronounced dead.

They found a sixth adult victim outside the home who got out on their own and was rushed to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Two other people made their way out of the home uninjured.

The fire in the home was not yet suppressed hours later and the Fire Marshal was called in to investigate what caused the blaze.

Police closed Conestoga Drive between Sandalwood Parkway East and Cranmore Court to allow room for fire crews to deal with the blaze.