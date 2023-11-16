Crews are battling a two-alarm house fire in Mississauga that sent two people to the hospital Thursday evening.

The fire broke out at a residence on Collett Road, in the area of Morning Star and Airport roads, at around 10:15 p.m.

There is no immediate word on the condition of the two victims.

As of 11 p.m., Mississauga Fire said they were still trying to bring the blaze under control.

The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.