Two arrested, one male suspect outstanding in King West assault investigation
An image of a third suspect wanted in connection with a March 20 assault in Toronto’s King West area.
Published Monday, July 11, 2022 9:35AM EDT
Toronto police have arrested two men and are looking for a third suspect in connection with an assault investigation in the city’s King West area this past winter.
The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on March 20 near Bathurst and Wellington streets.
According to police, a fight broke out between two groups of individuals resulting in one person being taken to hospital with injuries.
Two individuals involved – Patrick Vieira, 28, and 23-year-old Nelson Figueiredo, both of Toronto – were arrested and charged with assault cause bodily harm. They had a June 6 court appearance.
A third person remains outstanding. He is described as six feet tall, 200 pounds and approximately 27 to 32 years old with a beard.
This suspect, who is possibly known as “Scrubs,” was last seen wearing black pants, a black t-shirt, and a black hat with red and white logo.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.