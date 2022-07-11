Toronto police have arrested two men and are looking for a third suspect in connection with an assault investigation in the city’s King West area this past winter.

The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on March 20 near Bathurst and Wellington streets.

According to police, a fight broke out between two groups of individuals resulting in one person being taken to hospital with injuries.

Two individuals involved – Patrick Vieira, 28, and 23-year-old Nelson Figueiredo, both of Toronto – were arrested and charged with assault cause bodily harm. They had a June 6 court appearance.

A third person remains outstanding. He is described as six feet tall, 200 pounds and approximately 27 to 32 years old with a beard.

This suspect, who is possibly known as “Scrubs,” was last seen wearing black pants, a black t-shirt, and a black hat with red and white logo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.