

Sopheng Cheang, The Associated Press





PHNOM PENH, Cambodia -- Cambodian prosecutors charged 10 foreigners Sunday with producing pornographic pictures after they were arrested at a party in Siem Reap town, near the country's famed Angkor Wat temple complex.

Police said they raided a rented villa on Thursday where the foreigners were taking part in what organizers billed as a pub crawl and found people "dancing pornographically." While almost 90 foreigners were detained, all but 10 were released.

The 10 arrested are five British nationals, two Canadians, one Norwegian, one New Zealander and one from the Netherlands. A statement on the arrests posted on the National Police website Sunday included photos showing clothed young adults rolling around together on a dance floor.

The prosecutor of the Siem Reap provincial court, Samrith Sokhon, told The Associated Press by phone that those charged face up to a year in prison if convicted.

He said after producing the photos, the foreigners shared them on social media.

"Any people producing pornography is contrary to Cambodia's traditions," he said.

The United Kingdom's Foreign Office confirmed they were in contact with British nationals in Cambodia.

"We are assisting five British men arrested in Cambodia and are providing support to their families," the office said in an emailed response to questions from the AP.