A victim is recovering in hospital after he was allegedly stabbed by two youths over the sale of a Moose Knuckles coat in Oshawa on Monday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police say that at about 3:30 p.m. Monday, they were called to Grandview Street North and Conlin Road East in Oshawa for a report of a robbery.

The victim had placed an ad for the sale of Moose Knuckles jacket online and met two male teens to complete a sale.

When one of the prospective buyers tried on the jacket, police allege the second buyer stabbed the victim and they both fled.

With the help of a K-9 unit, police located both suspects hiding a short distance away.

Investigators said one of the suspects was bitten by a police dog during the arrest.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Moose Knuckles coats retail from $600 to more than $1,000.

Two Oshawa teens, aged 15 and 17, were arrested and charged with robbery, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

They were held in custody pending bail hearings.

Neither can be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Investigators say those selling items online should meet buyers in a public place in daylight, bring a companion with them and keep aware of their surroundings.