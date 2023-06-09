Two people have been arrested in connection with several distraction-style thefts targeting elderly people in Vaughan.

It is alleged that on May 29 and May 31 at around 6 p.m., two suspects in an SUV pulled up to elderly victims who were out walking. The suspects engaged in conversation with them, York police say, asking for directions. During these interactions, the suspects allegedly tried to gift the victims with cheap jewelry, using this gesture as a ruse while attempting to remove the victims’ valuable jewelry.

When these alleged attempts failed, police say the suspects used force to rob their victims. In one instance, a 77-year-old man was dragged alongside a moving vehicle while the suspects attempted to remove his jewelry, and in another, a 63-year-old woman was assaulted and sustained minor injuries.

On June 5, police say two suspects in a silver Ford Escape approached a 62-year-old man in a parking lot near the intersection of Jane Street and Rutherford Road. The suspects once more attempted to trick the victim into accepting a cheap necklace while stealing a more valuable necklace. Police were in the area and soon arrested the suspects after this final incident. Police soon found an unspecified quantity of jewelry in the suspects’ vehicle.

Nicolae Oinescu and Isaura Alesandru, both 26 and of the City of Toronto, have been charged with robbery, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Investigators believe there may be more victims in York Region, and ask anyone who may have been the target of a similar scam to those described above to step forward.