Two children have died following an ATV accident in Hamilton.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, Hamilton police responded to a call to help EMS and Fire near Miles and Airport roads in the community Binbrook.

Police said despite life-saving measures being done, the children succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Hamilton paramedics confirmed to CP24 that they transported two paediatric patients to the hospital without vital signs. They also said they took one adult patient to the hospital in stable condition.

Hamilton fire's Assistant Deputy Chief Ryan Coburn said the incident is a police matter and they would not be commenting on it.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Hamilton police at 905-546-3886, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.