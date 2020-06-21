A girl was taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the North York's Humber Summit neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.

Police say they received multiple calls of a child struck in the area of Duncanwoods Drive and Navenby Crescent at around 5:16 p.m.

The child suffered head injuries, police say.

Paramedics say she was taken to a trauma centre in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Navenby Cres & Duncanwoods Dr

- police o/s

- @TorontoMedics o/s, advised head injuries to child, conscious/breathing, transporting to hospital

- driver/vehicle remained o/s

- @TrafficServices investigating

- any info call 4168082222/8081900#GO1143291

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 21, 2020

Earlier, a seven-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough’s L’Amoreaux neighbourhood.

It happened in the area of Finch Avenue and Birchmount Road at around 1:15 p.m.

Paramedics say one pediatric patient, who is believed to be a seven-year-old boy, has been transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, police say.