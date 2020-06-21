CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Two children taken to hospital after two separate collisions
Police are investigating after a child was struck by a vehicle in the area of Duncanwoods Drive and Navenby Crescent.
Published Sunday, June 21, 2020 1:46PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 21, 2020 6:29PM EDT
A girl was taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the North York's Humber Summit neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.
Police say they received multiple calls of a child struck in the area of Duncanwoods Drive and Navenby Crescent at around 5:16 p.m.
The child suffered head injuries, police say.
Paramedics say she was taken to a trauma centre in stable condition.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.
Earlier, a seven-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough’s L’Amoreaux neighbourhood.
It happened in the area of Finch Avenue and Birchmount Road at around 1:15 p.m.
Paramedics say one pediatric patient, who is believed to be a seven-year-old boy, has been transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, police say.