Two people are dead after the vehicle they were driving in struck parked construction equipment and burst into flames in the Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW in Oakville on Saturday afternoon.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says emergency crews were called to QEW and Ford Drive just before 3 p.m. for a report of a car on fire.

Schmidt said they arrived to find “a gruesome scene,” with a vehicle ablaze and up against a large piece of construction equipment.

Halton Region Paramedics said they transported one person to hospital and Schmidt said two people were later pronounced dead.

Schmidt said drivers passing through the area should expect delays but at least two lanes are open.