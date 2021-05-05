Police in Durham Region say that two people are dead following a multi-vehicle collision in Ajax.

It happened in the area of Rossland Road and Kerrison Drive just after 6 p.m., according to police.

Two other people were also transported to a trauma centre, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

No other information about the deceased individuals was released by police.

Salem Road from Rossland to Kerrison is now closed as officers conduct a collision investigation