Two people are dead and three more are in hospital following a ‘significant incident’ in East Gwillimbury Saturday afternoon, a municipal spokesperson says.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the area of Vivian Creek Road and Ridge Gate Crescent in Mount Albert just before 2:30 p.m.

Barbara Prud’homme, a spokesperson for York Region, said two people were pronounced dead on the scene, and three people were sent to local hospital.

There is no immediate word on their conditions.

York Regional Police said they are investigating a ‘significant incident’ but did not provide any further details about the incident.

There is a large police presence in the area for the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. More to come.