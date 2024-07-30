

The Canadian Press





Ontario Provincial Police say they’ve connected two double homicides in a small town in northeastern Ontario to one suspect who has since died.

Police say on July 30, 2023, emergency officials responded to a medical call at a home in Kirkland Lake, a town with a population of roughly 7,700.

They say 49-year-old Gabriel Marecki and 37-year-old Amanda Lachapelle were taken to hospital where they were both pronounced dead.

Police say they went to another home in Kirkland Lake on Aug. 8 for a well-being check and found 33-year-old Lea Thompson and 37-year-old Kyle Robertson, both dead.

Police say they've linked the four homicides to a 38-year-old male from Kirkland Lake.

They say the suspect has since died and cannot be charged criminally.

“Had the suspect been alive, compelling grounds exist to charge and prosecute him with murder charges for the four victims,” police say in a news release.

OPP say the homicides have "not only impacted several families, but the entire Kirkland Lake community."

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the murders to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024.