

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two females are in serious but stable condition in hospital after a stabbing incident in Brampton on Sunday night.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of Remembrance and McLaughlin roads in Brampton at 6:28 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Paramedics said they arrived to find two females suffering from stab wounds.

Both were taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Investigators said the stabbing occurred after some sort of argument that escalated.

They described it as an isolated incident and said that both females are known to each other.