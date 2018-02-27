

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two suspects are in custody after an armed robbery at a store in Vaughan on Monday night.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. at a cellphone store in the area of Weston and Rutherford roads.

York Regional Police say preliminary information suggests that two masked, armed suspects robbed employees at a store in the area, obtaining an undisclosed number of cellphones.

Police in York Region, with the assistance of Toronto police, Ontario Provincial Police, and Peel Regional Police, eventually tracked the suspects down in Brampton.

Tactical teams undertook at high-risk traffic stop and the suspects, who have been identified as an adult and a youth, were arrested.

They are facing charges related to armed robbery and firearm possession, police confirmed.

No one was injured during the incident.