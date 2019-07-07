Two in custody after car crashes into home in Etobicoke
Emergency crews are on scene after a car crashed into a home in Etobicoke. (Twitter/ @matttomic)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, July 7, 2019 1:59PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 7, 2019 2:21PM EDT
Police say two people are in custody after a car crashed into a home in Etobicoke on Sunday afternoon.
The collision occurred in the area of Royal York Road and Evans Avenue.
According to police, the two occupants of the vehicle attempted to flee the scene but were later located and taken into custody.
No serious injuries have been reported.
More to come…