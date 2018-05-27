

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people suffered minor injuries after a stabbing in Malvern overnight.

The incident occurred near Overlord Crescent and Hupfield Trail at around 1 a.m.

Police responded to reports of an altercation involving 10 to 15 people in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, two people were located with stab wounds.

Paramedics say they were taken to a local hospital for treatment and their injuries are believed to be minor.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.