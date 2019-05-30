

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two people are in hospital with minor injuries after their plane crashed and rolled over on the runway at Brampton Flying Club on Thursday evening.

Caledon OPP says they were called to the club at 4:10 p.m. Thursday for a report of a plane that crashed upon landing.

Paramedics said they transported two adults to Brampton Civic Hospital and both are in stable condition.

The OPP says it has notified the Transportation Safety Board of the incident.