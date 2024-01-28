Two injured, one transported to hospital following stabbing in downtown Toronto
Crews are on scene following a stabbing that happened Sunday morning in downtown Toronto. (Courtney Heels/CP24)
Published Sunday, January 28, 2024 7:47AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 28, 2024 7:56AM EST
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing that happened in downtown Toronto Sunday morning.
Police say that they responded to reports of a man stabbed in the abdomen at 6:40 a.m. in the College street and Augusta avenue. Paramedics say that a man in his 20s has been transported to hospital with serious stab wound injuries.
Another person is being treated on scene with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say that one person is in custody.
Crews are currently on scene.
