

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





One person has been transported to a trauma centre and another to a local hospital after a collision in Mississauga Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. near Madill Boulevard and Courtneypark Drive.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found two male victims. According to Peel paramedics, one of the victims was suffering from serious injuries and the other sustained minor injuries.

Roads in the area have been closed while officers investigate the incident.