Two males are in hospital with critical injuries following a pair of separate shootings in Durham Region overnight.

One of the incidents happened at home on Underwood Drive, which is in the vicinity of Winchester and Thickson roads.

Police say that one male was located inside the residence with a gunshot wound and was subsequently taken to a trauma centre.

Multiple suspects fled the scene in a vehicle following the shooting, police say.

So far no arrests have been made.

However, in a message posted to Twitter on Friday, police said that investigators believe the shooting was “an isolated incident” and that there is “no threat to public safety.”

The location of the second shooting is not immediately clear, as the victim showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound sometime early this morning.

Police say that he was subsequently transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.