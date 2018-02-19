

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two men have been charged with mischief after a number of vehicles were damaged in Cabbagetown early Monday morning.

At around 4 a.m., Toronto police said officers were on Sackville Street when they noticed two people entering and damaging vehicles parked on the street.

When the officers approached the pair, police said they took off.

Officers pursued the two suspects and managed to apprehend them after a brief foot chase.

Upon arrest, Toronto police said they found a knife and “ice pick-type instrument” on both suspects.

One suspect, identified by investigators as Estaurdo Anfree Rivas, a 21-year-old Toronto resident, has been charged with five counts of mischief/ damaging property not exceeding $5,000, theft under $5,000, possession of a break-and-enter instrument, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Samson Bambino Carter, 18, of Toronto, is the second suspect identified by police and has also been charged with five counts of mischief/ damaging property not exceeding $5,000 and carrying a concealed weapon.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Earlier this month, police said there had been 43 reports of damaged vehicles in the Cabbagetown area since the beginning of this year.

The vandalism included broken windows, slashed tires, and paint on the outside of some of the vehicles.

The two suspects arrested Monday have not been charged in connection with the earlier incidents but police say the investigation is ongoing.

Officers are asking anyone with security camera and dash camera footage from the area to contact 51 Division or Crime Stoppers anonymously.