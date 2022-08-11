Two men have been charged in connection with a Father’s Day shooting at a Brampton banquet hall that left two people dead.

Peel police and paramedics were called to Chandni Convention Centre shortly after 2 a.m. on June 19 for reports of shots fired. They arrived to locate 28-year-old Kenroy Benjamin and 40-year-old Sheldon Taylor suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said Benjamin died at the scene while Taylor died from his injuries in hospital.

On Thursday, police announced they arrested 36-year-old Ezekel Vincent of East Gwillimbury and charged him with second-degree murder in the death of Benjamin.

North York resident Robert Dallas, 36, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Police said their investigation continues into the death of Taylor.

They continue to ask anyone with information, including surveillance video or dashcam footage, to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).