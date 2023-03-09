Provincial police have charged two men after a lengthy fraud investigation into a $300-million contract awarded in 2015 for the redevelopment of St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto.

A release issued Thursday by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said members of its Serious Fraud Office (SFO) found evidence of corruption within the process of awarding a contract associated with the project in 2015.

In 2011, the St. Michael's Hospital Redevelopment Project was approved for procurement in coordination with Infrastructure Ontario (IO), the agency overseeing the province’s major public building projects, the release states.

Investigators with the SFO said they found evidence of fraud through the offering or receipt of secret commissions within the process of awarding the contract for renovations in 2015.

As a result, OPP charged Toronto residents John Aquino and Vasos Georgiou.

Aquino, 50, is charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000 and one count of secret commissions.

Georgiou, 58, is charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000, one count of secret commissions, and one count of fraud on the government.

The charges have not been proven in court. The accused parties have been released from custody and will make an appearance in the Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto on March 28, the release states.

Police have not said what connection, if any, the two suspects had to St. Michael’s.

Until 2015, the Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Assistant roles at St. Michael’s were held by a Vasos Georgiou. Police did not specify whether the accused is the same individual.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to police and the hospital for clarity but has yet to receive a response. In its release, OPP said they would not comment further to protect the integrity of the investigation and court proceedings.

The SFO said in its statement that it is appealing to anyone with information relating to this investigation. Its dedicated Tip Line can be reached at 1 (844) 677-9413 and information can also be emailed to OPP.Project.Paddock@opp.ca.