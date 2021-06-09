Two men have been arrested while a third suspect remains outstanding after a shooting at a restaurant in Mississauga in May that left a man dead and four others injured.

On the evening of May 29, police said an unknown man entered the Chicken Land restaurant located in the area of The Collegeway and Glen Erin Drive and opened fire at staff.

The owner, a 56-year-old man, his 44-year-old wife, his two sons – aged 22 and 25, and a 58-year-old employee were shot.

Naim Akl, the owner’s 25-year-old son, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other four victims were taken to trauma centres.

Police said their investigation resulted in the identification of three suspects.

Earlier this week, 31-year-old Naqash Abbasi of Brampton and 25-year-old Suliman Razaof Mississauga were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder using a firearm.

“This was a horrific act of violence which resulted in loss of life and serious injury to the surviving victims. These incidents shatter community safety and will be responded to accordingly with a commitment to bring those responsible to justice while protecting the public,” Peel police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said in a statement.

Police said they are continuing to look for the third suspect, 20-year-old Anand Nath from Mississauga, wanted for first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder using a firearm.

“Anand Nath represents a serious community safety risk, and we are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts or this incident to call police immediately. This incident reflects the danger posed by his continued presence in the community,” said Deputy Chief Milinovich in a statement.

Nath is believed to be in Montreal and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest, police said.

He is described as having a thin build with a medium complexion and a shaved head.

Anyone with any information, dashcam, or video footage is asked to contact the Homicide and Missing Person Bureau at 905-453-2121, extension 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.