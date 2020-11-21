Two men in their 20s are dead following a two-vehicle collision in Brant County Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Vanessa Road, west of Highway 24, around 7:45 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Ken Johnston said that the drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead on the scene.

He said one of the vehicles was travelling west while the other was eastbound at the time of the incident. What led to the collision is under investigation.

Johnston said one of the drivers was from Norfolk County, and the other was a resident of Stoney Creek.

Roads in the area are closed as the OPP’s collision reconstruction team conducts their investigation.