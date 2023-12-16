Two men facing charges after loaded gun found during RIDE stop: Toronto police
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share:
Published Saturday, December 16, 2023 4:58PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 16, 2023 4:58PM EST
Toronto police say two men are facing a list of charges after a loaded handgun was allegedly found during a RIDE spot check in the Beaches last night.
Police said they stopped a vehicle in the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Coxwell Avenue area at around 11:20 p.m. on Dec. 15.
They said two men were found in the vehicle and investigated for Highway Traffic Act offences. Police said a loaded handgun was also seized.
The two men were taken into custody at the scene.
Police said Saturday that 22-year-old Tajean Alexander-Smith and 18-year-old Joegi Manuel — both from Toronto — are now facing a list of weapon charges.
Alexander-Smith is also facing a charge of driving while under suspension, while Manuel is facing two counts of failing to comply with a release order.
Both men are scheduled to make a court appearance on December 18.