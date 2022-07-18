Toronto police are upgrading charges against two suspects after a 32-year-old man injured in an altercation at Scarborough Town Centre last week died of his injuries.

Police were called to an assault in progress at a restaurant at 580 Progress Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. on July 11. The address houses a Jack Astor’s and a Scaddabush.

According to police, there was a violent altercation between several men.

A 32-year-old man was subsequently taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two men from Toronto, both 26 years old, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm and choking on the day of the incident.

Toronto police said late Sunday that the victim in the assault died of his injuries in hospital on July 13. Police identified him as 32-year-old Frank Harbalis of Toronto.

The homicide squad has since taken over the investigation and the charges are being upgraded in light of Harbalis’ death.

Police said Alexander Campbell and Tyler Josling will both now face a charge of manslaughter in connection with the fatal incident.

The two are set to make a court appearance in Scarborough on Aug. 24.