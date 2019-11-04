

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two men narrowly escaped injury after they were shot at by a suspect in a pickup truck in North York on Sunday night, Toronto police say.

Shots rang out in the area of Martha Eaton Way and Trethewey Drive shortly before 9:20 p.m.

According to police, two men were sitting inside a parked car when a pickup truck pulled up and an occupant of the vehicle starting shooting at them.

The men and two women who were also in the area ran inside a nearby building while the gunfire continued.

The suspect vehicle, identified by police as a black pickup truck, fled the scene a short time later.

Approximately 12 rounds were fired at the group but no injuries were reported.

Bullet holes could be seen in the windows of the building's lobby and the glass door was completely shattered.

Police say one of the victims also found a bullet hole in his jacket.

Police are reviewing video surveillance footage of the shooting but have not yet identified any possible suspects or the suspect vehicle.