

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two men were rushed to hospital Wednesday night following a stabbing outside a Tim Hortons in Richmond Hill.

Officers were called to the coffee shop, located near Bayview Avenue and Highway 7, shortly after 9 p.m. and found two men suffering from stab wounds.

One of the victims, identified as a 42-year-old Richmond Hill man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. Police say his condition has since stabilized and the man is expected to survive.

The second victim, a 61-year-old man, also from Richmon Hill, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers searched the area around the coffee shop immediately following the incident to try to locate the suspect but were unsuccessful.

Police say the victims and suspect did not know each other.

The suspect has been described by investigators as a black male who is between the ages of 18 and 22 and was approximately six-feet tall. He was seen wearing a white T-shirt with a black-hooded vest.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact police.