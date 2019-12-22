

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Two pedestrians have died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Sunday night.

Emergency crews called to the intersection of Markham Road and Progress Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

When officers arrived, two people were located suffering from very serious injuries.

Two victims were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, paramedics said. Both victims were later pronounced dead.

A third person was also taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Duty Insp. Stacey Davis said a vehicle travelling east on Progress Avenue reportedly entered the intersection at a high rate of speed.

When the driver got through the intersection, he struck the curb and lost control, she said.

"And a short distance later, he struck three pedestrians," Davis said.

The driver of the vehicle is in police custody and also at a hospital.

Davis said there is only one occupant in the vehicle. Police initially reported that two people were ejected from a vehicle that flipped over.

"Police will be investigating the collision to determine what if any charges will be laid," she said.

Davis is advising anyone celebrating during the holiday season to plan their transportation.

"It's very important that everyone arrives safely. So make those plans ahead of time."