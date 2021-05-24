Two people have been airlifted to a trauma centre after being thrown from a motorcycle that was travelling on the Queen Elizabeth Way Monday evening.

The single-vehicle collision occurred at around 5 p.m. on the Fort-Erie-bound QEW, just past Sodom Road.

“The single motorcycle with two occupants lost control as the rear tire began to disintegrate,” Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a post on Twitter. “The occupants from that motorcycle were ejected and found laying on the road as EMS arrived on scene.”

Both people were airlifted to a trauma centre and the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

“We do have witnesses that saw what took place and our collision reconstruction team is currently conducting an investigation,” Schmidt said.

All southbound lanes of the QEW are currently blocked at Sodom Road and the closure is expected to last several hours as police investigate.