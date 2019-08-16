

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people are dead after a double stabbing at a house in Brampton on Friday morning and police say the death of an individual found nearby a short time later is believed to be related.

Police were first called to the residence on Josephine Court, which is near Williams Parkway and Torbram Road, at around 5:45 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

One individual was pronounced dead at the scene and another was rushed to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to their injuries a short time later.

About 10 minutes after the initial stabbing call, police were also called to a commuter parking lot in the area of Williams Parkway and Highway 410 for a report of a deceased party.

That incident is now believed to be connected to the stabbing call as well, police say.

“At this point Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau has taken carriage of the investigation and we are considering it our 13th and 14th homicides of 2019,” Const. Heather Cannon told reporters at the stabbing scene on Friday morning. “We are not looking for any other outstanding suspects and there is no concern for public safety.”

Neighbours have told CP24 that the residence where the stabbing occurred was home to a married couple and their children.

Cannon would not comment on the ages or genders of the victims or whether anyone else may have been inside the house at the time of the stabbing.

She said that right now investigators have secured the house and are examining the scene for evidence.

Meanwhile, police tape has been set up around a black van in the commuter parking lot where the deceased individual was found.

The southbound lanes of Hwy. 410 are currently closed at Bovaird Drive and Williams Parkway is closed in both directions at Highway 410 due to that investigation.