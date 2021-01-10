Two people dead after collision on Highway 401 west of Milton
OPP cruiser undated. (The Canadian Press)
Published Sunday, January 10, 2021 9:11PM EST
Two people are dead after a collision on Highway 401 west of Milton Sunday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the eastbound lanes of the highway near Highway 6 South just before 9 p.m.
Police say two people were pronounced dead on the scene.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
The eastbound lanes of the highway are closed between Highway 6 and the Guelph Line while police investigate.
More to come.