Two people are dead following a crash in Mississauga on Saturday morning, Peel police say.

Shortly after 7:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a collision at Burnhamthorpe Road and Promontory Crescent.

A vehicle reportedly drove off the roadway and caught on fire.

Two adults have been pronounced deceased, police said.

No details about the victims have been released.

Burnhamthorpe Road is expected to be closed in the area for several hours as police investigate.

Mississauga fire is also assisting at the scene.

This is a developing news story.