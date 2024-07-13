Two people are dead following a shooting in Oshawa on Saturday.

Durham police say they were called to a residence near Fernhill Boulevard and Rossland Ross West, east of Stevenson Road, for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located two people with gunshot wounds. Police say the victims were later pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, a male suspect has been taken into custody, police say. The circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown.

It is unclear if the incident was targeted, but police say, “At this time, there is no risk to public safety.”