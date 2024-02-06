York Regional Police’s homicide unit is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Richmond Hill on Monday.

Officers were called to the residence near North Lake Road and Bayview Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. to conduct a welfare check.

When they arrived, police located two occupants deceased. The cause of their deaths has not been released, but police said the incident appears to be isolated.

Police said post-mortem examinations would take place over the coming days. They have not released the identity of the two people and their relationship to one another.

“Investigators do not believe there is any threat to public safety,” police said, adding that they do not believe there are outstanding suspects.

"The deaths are considered suspicious," Const. Lisa Moskaluk told CTV News Toronto.

Meanwhile, she did not say who called police to check on the occupants of the home.

"A check welfare call generally it will come from a concerned friend or family member or a relative who maybe can't get in touch with someone as close to them. They'll call us, we'll go and determine whether there's any immediate risk. And if we feel that there is an urgency, we'll enter a home and search for those people," Moskaluk said.

She noted that the person who made the call is considered a witness, so their identity won't be released.

Moskaluk said investigators will be canvassing the neighbourhood and talking to friends and family members to determine "patterns of movement and anything that may uncover who they are and what may have caused or led up to their deaths."

In a separate incident also in Richmond Hill last week, three people were found dead inside a house on MacKay Drive, near Yonge Street and Carville Road. A homicide investigation was also launched into the deaths, and police said the incident appeared to be isolated.

Anyone with information on the recent incident is asked to contact homicide investigators at 1-866-876-5423, extension 7865, or by email at homicide@yrp.ca. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.