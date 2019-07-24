

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people were taken to hospital, including a pregnant woman, following a fire at a house in Brampton on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of a residence on Abitibi Lake Drive, which is near Bramalea Road and Countryside Drive.

Paramedics say that the pregnant woman was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation while an adult male was transported with second degree burns to an extremity.

Both are listed in stable condition.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.