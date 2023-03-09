Two people in hospital after North York shooting
Police investigate a double shooting in North York Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Published Thursday, March 9, 2023 5:44AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 9, 2023 5:44AM EST
Two people were taken to hospital following a shooting in North York overnight.
It happened at around 4 a.m. in the area of Whitburn Crescent and Stilton Court, in the Keele and Shepard area.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported two adults from the area to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Police have released few other details so far.