Two people have life-threatening injuries after a collision in Brampton late Saturday night.

Peel Regional Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at McLaughlin Road and Williams Parkway at around 11:45 p.m.

Police said one vehicle rolled over and a male had to be extricated.

Two people were rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Each vehicle had one occupant only, police said.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Red Maple Road to McLaughlin Road is closed as police continue to investigate.