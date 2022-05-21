Two people have been injured after a home invasion and shooting in Toronto overnight.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a townhouse complex in the Don Mills Road and Green Belt Drive area, shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say a group of men forced their way into a home, shot one person and another person was struck by a stray bullet.

One person was transported to hospital in serious, non-life-threatening condition, according to Toronto paramedics.

The suspects fled in a dark-coloured car.

Police are on scene investigating.